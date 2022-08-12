March For Our Lives hosts 'No Guns at Recess' rally at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — March For Our Lives Michigan hosted a rally Friday afternoon at the Capitol to ask the legislature to pass gun violence prevention legislation.

The rally was called "No Guns at Recess," and about 30 people attended.

A couple of the speakers were survivors of the Oxford High School shooting last year.

"My schoolmates were used as target practice," Zoey said. "As we ran down the hallways...and quivered in fear...the gunman's bullets annihilated the hopes, dreams and promises of four of my classmates."

Zoey also said that her peers are suffering a mental health crisis.

"The Oxford shooting left me in pieces and shattered," she said. "I am and always will be on guard."

Another Oxford survivor criticized Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey for "continually blocking gun legislation."

"Thoughts and prayers don't save lives," she said.

Organizers asked attendees to wear black and bring toys for a donation drive. The rally ended with the toy donation tarp being lifted to reveal three body bags symbolizing children who have lost their lives due to gun violence.

