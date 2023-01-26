Lawmakers, mid-Michigan officials react to Whitmer's State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her fifth State of the State address Wednesday night. During her speech, she highlighted multiple priorities of her administration heading into her second term in office.

She delivered her speech in front of both houses of the Michigan Legislature, and some state leaders and officials are reacting to the speech.

To watch the full speech, click here .

House Republican Leader Matt Hall issued a statement following speech calling it a "stump speech."

"Now that the governor’s performance is over, I hope she’ll turn the page and get to work with Republicans — so we can secure immediate relief for the people, repair our roads, and keep our communities safe," Hall said.

The Michigan Republicans also released a video responding to the State of the State address.

Sen. Sarah Anthony, who represents the Lansing area, said that she is happy to see progress on expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit.

"In addition, Gov. Whitmer’s plans to continue to invest in programs like Michigan Reconnect demonstrate a commitment to providing Michiganders with opportunities to further their education and find higher-paying jobs,” Anthony said. "In her speech, Gov. Whitmer laid out her administration’s plans for the coming year."

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane's statement focused on Gov. Whitmer's call for more gun safety legislation in the coming legislative session.

"As a career prosecutor, I support Gov. Whitmer’s gun safety proposals and believe we need these to protect victims and take illegal guns off the streets.



Prosecutors and police are on the front lines of upholding our gun laws, but due to lax gun safety laws (such as the lack of background checks, safe storage, and the availability of firearms by dangerous persons) law enforcement needs additional tools to protect Michigan residents from violent and gun-related crime.



The proliferation of guns – and their availability by dangerous and irresponsible persons – endangers the public safety.



Requiring gun locks is a necessary safety step that can keep guns out of the hands of children and create a safer school environment."

Attorney General Dana Nessel also issued a statement of support for "gun-safe policies"

"I applaud Gov. Whitmer for her commitment to shepherding reasonable gun legislation into state law. These policies are proven to stem gun violence and prevent unnecessary firearm-related injuries and deaths," Nessel said in a news release. "The public understands these common-sense policies are long overdue and will go a long way towards creating safer communities. I look forward to working with Governor Whitmer and the legislature to provide the Michigan Department of Attorney General and law enforcement agencies across the state with the ability to better protect all Michigan residents."

The Small Business Association of Michigan posted on Twitter after the speech saying that the state "needs a robust workforce in order for small businesses to thrive."

Michigan needs a robust workforce in order for small businesses to thrive. These bipartisan initiatives will help strengthen our workforce and support future generations. #MiSOTS23 pic.twitter.com/X0EDZBv7qD — SBAM (@SBAM) January 26, 2023

