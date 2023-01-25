Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

WATCH: Gov. Whitmer delivers fifth State of the State speech

Judge upholds Gov. Whitmer's order to keep theaters closed
Al Goldis
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Judge upholds Gov. Whitmer's order to keep theaters closed
Posted at 6:19 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 19:55:21-05

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her fifth State of the State address at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Watch the speech here:

If you would like to read the full draft of the speech, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!