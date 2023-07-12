Lawmaker talks about bill to update state's drug paraphernalia law

LANSING, Mich. — State Rep. Carrie Rheingans believes the state law that criminalizes carrying around certain objects used for drugs is dated.

The drug paraphernalia law was created in the 1970s, and Rheingans said a lot has changed since then, including how drug addiction should be handled.

“It’s out of date with current realities on how we need to use all the tools that we can in order to help get people into treatment that they want or need and to make sure people can use safely until they wanna get help,” she said.

With that in mind, Rheingans tells us she plans to introduce a bill to update the law.

“I would like to make sure people who have needles or other kinds of things to inject drugs aren’t criminalized, and this is not only for the people who are using but people who are working with outreach organizations, who want to get these things off the streets,” she said.

The bill is expected to be introduced in the fall, and Rheingans said she’s going to push for it to pass because she understands how challenging drug addiction can be.

“I’m really passionate about this because I work with people every day, and I’ve seen so many people get into recovery,” she said. “I’m really proud of all the friends and family I have who are working hard to stay in recovery.”

