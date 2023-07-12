Lansing organization encourages state to change drug paraphernalia law

LANSING, Mich. — Since 2017, Punks with Lunch Lansing has given out sharps boxes, in hopes of encouraging proper needle disposal.

“Our main goal and purpose is to help deter the spread of Hep C and HIV by decreasing the amount of used needles that are out on the street,” said Punks with Lunch Executive Director Julia Miller.

Over the years, the effort has grown. Miller tells us between April and June, the organization has collected over 5,400 needles.

“It is working,” she said.

Miller said there are still some challenges, and the biggest one deals with a state law that criminalizes drug paraphernalia.

“If people are getting mixed messages on what they can and cannot do, It can deter therm from wanting to take part in the program,” Miller said.

There may be a little protection from the law in Lansing. In 2021, council passed an ordinance that states Lansing police can no longer arrest those carrying drug paraphernalia. Councilman Brian Jackson put the ordinance on the table.

“Drug use and drug addiction is a public health crisis and arresting people is not the best answer, especially when it comes to needles and needle exchanges,” Jackson said.

However, ordinance does get a little tricky. While Lansing police can no long make arrest, other Law enforcement patrolling the area can.

"For example, the Lansing township police, the sheriffs department can still follow up and arrest and charge someone with drug paraphernalia,” Jackson said.

That’s the reason why Miller said decriminalizing drug paraphernalia should be something that’s done on the state level, and she’s depending on law makers to make the change.

“If it was more widely accepted, people would really be encouraged to used these kinds of programs,” she said.

