Gun rights group calls for recall effort against Michigan lawmakers who vote for gun reform

LANSING, Mich. — FOX 47 is digging a little deeper into the package of proposed gun reform bills in Michigan. First, we are taking a closer look at the possible political consequences for lawmakers working on these bills. More specifically, the recall effort they could face.

“We believe on these measures that they are passing bad laws that are going to make Michigan less safe and are going to trample on the rights of of Michiganders at the same time," said Brenden Boudreau, executive director of Great Lakes Gun Rights.

The calls for change in Michigan came quickly after the mass shooting at MSU last month . In the weeks since, lawmakers have introduced bills aimed to implement red flag laws, safe storage laws and universal background checks.

But just as quickly, the Great Lakes Gun Rights group has vocalized their opposition.

“These things that have nothing to do with what happened at Michigan State," Boudreau said. "They're just taking political advantage of what happened there, and we believe that that the people of Michigan do not agree with these these bills.”

Polling by the Lansing-based Glengariff Group has found significant support for gun reform policies. It showed support above 74% for things like background checks, safe storage and red flag laws.

“Voting for popular public safety measures to keep people safe and alive in our communities is the responsibility of a legislator and always the right thing to do," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. "I am confident that people who vote for these types of common sense popular measures in Michigan will be supported politically because of it.”

Boudreau says, despite the polling, he is already seeing engagement on the effort.

"For us, we're just wanting to send a message and saying that, look, Democrats may think that they're invincible on this issue, but I think they're reading the room wrong," he said.

If this recall effort moves forward, you can expect to see petitioners gathering signatures this summer, and if they reach the necessary threshold, a recall election in the fall, but we are a fair few steps away from that.

