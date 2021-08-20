Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags in Honor of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Sunday, August 22 in honor of Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire who died in the line of duty. The flag honors will coincide with the date of his funeral.

“We all strive to make the kind of lasting impact that Deputy Proxmire had in his nine years with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s department,” said Governor Whitmer. “Deputy Proxmire was a staple in Kalamazoo County, and his passing leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally. The Michigan and United States flags will be lowered across the state to honor Deputy Proxmire’s memory and serve as a reminder of the incredible sacrifices that men and women in uniform make every day. My heart goes out to his family, friends, fellow officers, and the entire Kalamazoo community.”

Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire served at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office for nine years, first as a Court Security Deputy, then advanced to Corrections Deputy, and when there was a need for a temporary Sergeant, he fulfilled that role as well. Deputy Proxmire transferred from the Jail Division to the Operations Division to serve Kalamazoo County in the capacity of a road patrol office. He passed away last week during a police pursuit.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and selfless service of Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

