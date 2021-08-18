'Another senseless and terrible tragedy': Family of suspect in Deputy Proxmire's death releases statement

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The parents of Kyle Goidosik, the man suspected in the shooting death of Kalamazoo County Deputy Ryan Proxmire, released a short statement Tuesday morning.

Gary Goidosik and Kim Goidosik, the parents of Kyle Goidosik, issued the statement early Tuesday through a lawyer with the Goidosik Morse Disability Law Group, who referred to them as "the family of the shooter".

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our deep sorrow over the death of Officer Ryan Proxmire and extend our condolences to his family and friends. We also grieve the loss of Kyle, who for years was tormented by invasive and irrational thoughts," the statement read.

"This was another senseless and terrible tragedy that the American people have witnessed by one suffering from delusional and irrational thoughts. It is my hope that we, as a community, can find a way to help those in need. We ask that the members of the media allow our family the privacy we need to grieve these tragic losses."

Deputy Proxmire was part of a group of deputies who responded to the Shell Gas Station in Galesburg on Saturday night. The deputies were attempting to take a suspect, 35-year-old Kyle Goidosik of Vicksburg, into custody after an earlier pursuit by Portage police.

It's not clear what violation Portage police's traffic stop attempt was related to.

When the deputies approached, Goidosik pulled out a gun and pointed it at them, according to the sheriff's office.

Goidosik was able to drive off, leading them on a chase south.

Just a few minutes into the pursuit, the suspect opened fire at the deputies, shooting Deputy Proxmire near the intersection of MN Avenue and 38th Street in Climax Township. Deputy Proxmire's cruiser went off the road.

While the remaining deputies continued the chase, a Good Samaritan stopped and called 911. Deputy Proxmire was rushed by ambulance to the hospital. The Sheriff's Office reported his condition as "extremely critical" before he died.

Goidosik eventually got his vehicle stuck in a field near 44th & Q Ave in Climax Townshop. Deputies say at that point he began shooting at them. They returned fire, killing him.

A memorial service for Deputy Proxmire is scheduled to be held this Sunday, August 22, at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo. Services begin at 1:00 p.m., but guests are asked to arrive no later than 12:00 p.m. to avoid any delays in starting.

Guests will be required to wear face masks inside the service.