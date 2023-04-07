With the growing red-tag issue in Lansing, MSU Housing Justice Clinic is helping residents

EAST LANSING, Mich. — You’ve seen us do stories on them. From Rivershell Apartments to Holmes Apartments and, most recently, Autumn Ridge Apartments, all of these locations have one thing in common, they’ve contributed to the growing red-tag problem.

Currently, there are around 700 red tagged properties in Lansing.

“Housing is one of the most important needs for humans,” said attorney Lauren Rogers, a teaching fellow with Housing Justice Clinic at Michigan State University College of Law.

Rogers said no resident should have to go through the emotions and stress that comes a long with their home being red tagged, which is why she takes so much pride working with the clinic.

“The Housing Justice Clinic specifically focuses housing issues,” Rogers said. “Some of the housing issues we target are eviction defense or eviction prevention housing discrimination and so much more.”

The clinic is located on MSU’s campus, and it’s made up of law students, who work closely with residents. And all of the work is pro bono.

“They don’t have to pay us, and that’s one of the beauties of being housed in the law school and working with student attorneys is we don’t have to charge our clients anything and can help those who can’t afford a lawyer,” Rogers said.

As the red-tag issue continues to grow, Rogers is expecting to get more calls from residents, and she said even if the clinic can’t help in a situation, they find someone who can.

“We have a list of resources that we keep, whether its further legal aid, organizations for housing, we just really try to help regardless, and that’s a good feeling,” Rogers said.

If you need legal help regarding your housing, you can contact the Housing Justice Clinic at 517-432-6880.

