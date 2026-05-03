EAST LANSING, Mich. — Neighbors came together Saturday at Baker Woodlot on Michigan State University's campus for a Spring Ephemeral Walk, celebrating the season's first blooms and connecting with nature.



Neighbors gathered Saturday at MSU's Baker Woodlot for a Spring Ephemeral Walk to tour native plants in bloom.

Carolyn Miller of the Wild Ones Red Cedar Chapter said spring ephemerals signal the return of life after winter and represent some of the most beautiful flowers of the year.

Miller advised gardeners to hold off on planting annuals for a few more weeks due to cold overnight temperatures.

Carolyn Miller, vice president of the Wild Ones Red Cedar Chapter, said native plants have made it through recent temperature swings to bloom.

WATCH: MSU's Baker Woodlot hosts spring ephemeral walk for neighbors

MSU's Baker Woodlot hosts spring ephemeral walk for neighbors

"For me the spring ephemeral kinda mark, life is beginning again, we have gotten through winter and we are starting all over again. In my opinion some of the most beautiful flowers are happening now, during the spring it is just so special." Said Miller.

Spring ephemerals are among the first plants to bloom in the spring and come in many varieties that neighbors got to tour through on Saturday.

For neighbors hoping to start putting together their gardens, Miller recommends holding off.

"If you're planning on planting anything, especially annuals, I'd wait a few more weeks, because otherwise, we got pretty cold last night, so just hold off a bit."

Miller said more nature events continue through spring and summer and urged neighbors to get out and explore.

"Get out, unplug, and get out in the woods. It's such a special time of year."

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