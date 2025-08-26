MSU students, staff navigate budget cuts as school trims spending

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University students are returning to campus amid significant budget cuts that are impacting staff, though the true ramifications of those cuts are still unclear according to one professor.



MSU saw students return to classes Monday morning

The school budget is under a two-year plan to cut spending by 9%

MSU students, and a professor give their thoughts on the school's budget cuts

WATCH: MSU BUDGET CUTS: STUDENTS NAVIGATE 9% SPENDING REDUCTION & HIGHER TUITION

MSU Budget Cuts: Students Navigate 9% Spending Reduction and Higher Tuition

For MSU juniors Maddie Holman and Samuel Quinto, both forestry majors, back to school meant a refresher on safety training.

"So then in the following weeks we can do actual machinery and chainsaw stuff," Holman said.

As they prepare to cut wood, MSU is already cutting spending. In June, the Board of Trustees approved a $3.69 billion budget that included a two-year plan to cut spending by 9%.

"That 9% trim in the general budget basically has been spread like peanut butter," said Angela Wilson, president of MSU's Faculty Senate and professor for the MSU Department of Chemistry. "There is not a single unit that has not been impacted."

WATCH: MSU PLANS STAFFING CUTS BEFORE FALL SEMESTER DUE TO BUDGET CONSTRAINTS

MSU plans staffing cuts before fall semester due to budget constraints

About 6% of those cuts are coming this school year, according to the school budget. Wilson says staff at some departments have been laid off, and educators like her are doing more with less.

"It's been challenging for faculty. It's been challenging for everyone," Wilson said. "We don't see fully in terms of what the ramifications are going to be over the whole year period because again, the cuts are starting to be implemented right now."

Student aid increased to $411 million, while grant funding fell by $55 million. Tuition for incoming freshmen has also increased 4.5% from last year.

WATCH: AS ANOTHER SCHOOL YEAR STARTS AT MSU, WHAT ARE STUDENTS MOST EXCITED FOR?

As another school year starts at MSU, what are students most excited for?

"Especially with the increase in prices. I don't think it's motivating international students to come here," said Quinto, an international student from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

MSU couldn't be reached for an on-camera interview. In May, a spokesperson said the cuts are happening because of financial difficulties, specifically healthcare costs.

Despite the challenges, Holman and Quinto are trying to get through this year with optimism.

"I say keep going with what you can," Holman said.

"Keep studying and see if things change in the future," Quinto said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.