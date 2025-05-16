Michigan State University plans more than $150 million in spending cuts

EAST LANSING, Mich — Michigan State University is looking to make significant budget cuts of more than $150 million over the next two years to address financial difficulties.



MSU Spokesperson Amber McCann confirmed the news, citing financial difficulties like rising healthcare costs.

The university is targeting a 9% reduction to its general fund, according to MSU spokesperson Amber McCann. Based on the 2024-2025 budget report, this would mean cutting a little more than $150 million.

McCann said the cuts are coming as a result of financial difficulties, particularly rising healthcare costs. The university will review options for savings over the coming months, but has not specified which areas might be impacted.

The budget reduction at MSU comes as the City of East Lansing is also facing its own budget problems and potential cuts.

Students are concerned about how these reductions might affect campus programs and resources.

"I'm really shocked," MSU student Malerie Birkel said.

Birkel worries about what these cuts could mean for her and the programs she's involved in.

"We get a lot of our funding from the school," she said. "We would not be able to exist as an organization without that school funding."

Despite the looming cuts, Birkel still appreciates what the university offers.

"I think we have an amazing student body and community that way, as well as amazing faculty," Birkel said. "I've had amazing professors and a lot of resources available."

