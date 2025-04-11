MSU Students calling for action from the university to help international students with revoked visas

Earlier this week, MSU confirmed that some international students had their visas revoked.

Thursday, students stood up in protest, calling on the university to take action to assist impacted students.

Video shows the reaction of one protester on campus Thursday afternoon.

This week, we told you that some international students here on campus had their visas revoked. And now, students have stood up in protest and are calling on the university to take action.

We've been covering the continued calls for Michigan State to divest funds from Israel for more than a year. It's one of the reasons the Hurriya Coalition was back at the Hannah Administration Building Thursday afternoon.

"The University still refuses to divest," Jesse Estrada White said.

But this time, another cause drove them to speak out as well.

"The revocation of people's visas," Estrada White said.

Jesse Estrada White remembers when he heard the news earlier this week.

"It was horrific, but it wasn't shocking," he said.

MSU confirmed some international students' visas had been revoked at the federal level. Central Michigan University as well as the University of Michigan, and others across the nation, said the same thing had happened to some of their international students. It became a cause for concern among some students.

Wednesday evening, President Kevin Guskiewicz recognized those concerns in a letter to the community, which we obtained via email. He said he was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, speaking with congressional leaders about the issue. He also assured students that the university administration is taking this situation seriously, and is working to figure out next steps.

Estrada White says he and his fellow students remain optimistic in what President Guskiewicz has said, but they need to see concrete evidence rather than words.

"We are well aware that the President himself cannot stop Donald Trump from doing what he is doing," he said. He wants to see MSU provide resources to the affected students.

An MSU Spokesperson told us in a statement that the Office of International Students and Scholars is working with impacted students directly. There's still no word on the number of impacted students at MSU.

