MSU Police: 19 individuals arrested at Hannah Administration Building

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety (MSU DPPS) says 19 individuals were arrested on campus Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the department told us officers were called to the Hannah Administration Building around 8 Thursday evening, after reports of a group staying inside of the Hannah Administration Building after the building's posted hours.

They say the group was given verbal warnings to leave, but a portion stayed and was arrested.

Officials say the group was issued citations for misdemeanor trespassing, and all 19 individuals have since been released.

Social media posts by the Hurriya Coalition, an on-campus activist group that was protesting inside the building Thursday evening, indicate it was their members who were arrested, but MSU DPPS did not identify who was arrested in their statement.

