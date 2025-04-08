MSU confirms some international students' visas have been revoked

MSU has confirmed that multiple international students' visas have been revoked by the federal government.

As of the Spring of 2024, MSU had nearly 5,000 international students enrolled at the university.

Video shows a statement from the university on the issue.

An issue facing universities across the country has made it to our neighborhoods, as some MSU international students have had their visas revoked.

MSU Spokesperson Amber McCann confirmed the news in a statement that said:

"The university’s Office for International Students and Scholars (OISS) is closely monitoring the situation for MSU international students and consulting with colleagues and immigration attorneys to learn more."

"The U.S. Department of State has been contacting international students directly if their visa has been revoked. OISS is aware of international students at MSU whose visas have been revoked and is working directly with those students to provide available support.

"OISS is monitoring the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, or SEVIS, and will contact students if their SEVIS records are terminated."

"Additionally, OISS sent a communication to MSU’s international students, scholars and employees encouraging them to make contact with the office if they have questions or have received communication from federal authorities."

According to the latest data from MSU, nearly 5,000 students at the university are international students.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that the Department of Homeland Security had revoked more than 300 visas, mainly those of students.

MSU is the latest school to see some of its international students' visas revoked, after the University of Michigan and Central Michigan University confirmed the news at their own schools this month.

We're still working to learn more about what led to the students at MSU getting their visas revoked and will bring you the latest updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

