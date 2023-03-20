MSU beat Marquette Sunday night and fans went wild

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Fans in Columbus were ecstatic Sunday evening after the MSU Spartans defeated the Marquette University Golden Eagles in the NCAA Tournament.

Moments after the game ended, roars of "Go Green! Go White!" filled the air outside Nationwide Arena.

"It's been a long time since we've been here, and it's great to win," Jeff Haas said. "And, we won despite the refs!"

"I'm just saying, we went 2-16 on our three's and we still won," freshman Kaitlyn Leonard said.

"I can't believe it. I love this team. I love Joey Hauser," Danny Claypool said.

It was a tight game with ups and downs, but MSU pulled off the win 69 to 60.

"It was an awesome game. They had a little bit of a run. We had a run back at them, and then finish it up with some free throws and won the game," Shivagee Nallamothu said.

"I'm excited we had a little bit of an upset beating a number two," Terri Nallamothu added.

Even the team's massage therapist Lynika McCrary was in the crowd to cheer them on.

"I am so excited!" McCrary said. "I'm glad that we made it, and good luck in New York!"

The Spartans' next stop is Madison Square Garden, where this Thursday they will take on Kansas State.

