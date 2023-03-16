MSU's Steven Izzo, Nick Sanders share a bond growing up with their dad in the spotlight

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan State senior guard Steven Izzo and freshman guard Nick Sanders have a few things in common. Off the court, they have both grown up with their dads in the spotlight. Steven is of course the son of MSU's head coach Tom Izzo. Nick, is the son of legendary running back, Barry Sanders.

"Obviously we kind of grew up in the same situation with famous dads. Just sharing our own experiences and hanging out more," Izzo said.

Not many people are able to share with someone what it is like to grow up in the spotlight as both players did. It's a bond that has evolved over the year. The two are usually roommates on road trips. Steven is a guy who people now look to for leadership.

"It's a great way to connect. Our father's being successful in their own way," Sanders said. "He knows the program, he knows the ins and outs so he's definitely a mentor to me."

It's not every day you have someone to lean on, while most people can't even relate.

