MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo holds press conference ahead of game against Michigan, following mass shooting

Michael Allio/AP
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Posted at 4:29 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 17:02:32-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo held a press conference Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday's game against Michigan.

This is his first official press conference following the mass shooting that occurred on the MSU campus Monday night. Izzo did speak at Wednesday night's vigil held to honor the three students who lost their lives and the five who were critically injured.

Watch the press conference here:

