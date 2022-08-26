Michigan State welcomes students for move-in day, students excited to be back

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's that time of year again. It’s move-in weekend for Michigan State University, and students are excited to be back.

“I’m really excited just to be on campus and start college,” said Anna Farrell, who is starting her freshman year.

Although move-in day went smoothly, dealing with the housing process earlier in the summer was rough.

“I was in transitional housing, and I’ve been moved around a couple of times, so this is my third housing assignment, so I’m finally settled down,” said Farrell.

Transitional housing is when an extra student is temporarily placed in a dorm. The university decided to implement the process as they were expecting a large incoming freshman class.

Luckily for Farrell, that isn’t the case anymore.

“I’m in a double with just me right now, so we’ll see if they put anyone else in there,” she said.

Executive Director John Ambrose said the university is expecting its largest class in history.

“So approximately 11,000 students are first year or transfer. We have a wonderful mix of students from all over the globe,” he said.

Like many students, Ambrose is excited for the school year to officially start. Move-in will continue until Sunday.

