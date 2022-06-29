EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is implementing transitional housing this fall, meaning students can expect to have an extra person sharing their dorm room.

“Transitional housing is a temporary arrangement, where an extra student is placed in a residence hall room,” Kat Cooper, the chief communications officer for Student Life and Engagement, said.

This fall, students can expect a third person to be placed in a two-person dorm room, or a fifth person in a four-person room.

“We are expecting a strong class this fall,” Cooper said. “As students make their decision, and they let Michigan State know that they're not coming, we're able to take them off our rolls and remove them from housing.”

MSU has reinstated its policy requiring most freshmen and sophomores to live on campus, but transitional housing will not impact sophomores.

Cooper said it will most impact transfer and freshmen students.

While some students don’t think the situation is ideal, Cooper said students in transitional housing will pay a reduced rate until space opens up, and then they will pay the regular rate.

Cooper doesn’t know how long students will have to stay in transitional housing, but in the past, it has typically been two to three weeks.

