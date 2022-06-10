Michigan State University says goodbye to quarantine isolation housing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University dropped its mask mandate earlier this year, and this fall, it's saying goodbye to quarantine isolation housing.

"We set aside 300 beds for students to quarantine or isolate in those spaces, should they become positive with COVID-19 or need to quarantine because of an exposure," said MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen.

Olsen said the university learned that not everyone who came down with COVID-19 actually used the quarantine beds.

"What we've learned over the last year is that about 50 percent of the students who became ill with COVID-19 actually returned to their primary residence to conduct their quarantine or isolation," he said.

On average, about 10 students were using the quarantine dorms at any given time. Olsen said that number continued to decline as vaccination rates increased.

"The last data point that I have is from April 4, where four individuals out of 300 beds were utilizing that space," he said.

Under the university's current vaccine and booster mandate, 94 percent of the campus is considered fully vaccinated. But, more than 500 employees— 90% of them temporary on call workers— were terminated after not complying with the mandate, and 88 students were suspended.

Olsen said during the spring semester they transitioned their compliance approach with students to place academic holds on their accounts after several attempts to get them to comply with the mandate.

"I think that if COVID numbers are down and the majority is vaccinated, I don’t see why we need to continue having housing for them because then we're taking away students' ability to have more space in the dorms," Kelli Crippen, an MSU student, said.

While some students think getting rid of quarantine housing is okay, others feel differently.

“I think its something that should stay because if you’re living with someone or in class with someone you don’t know if they’re transmitting or carrying the disease with them," Aaron Parker said.

The university is encouraging students to have conversations with their roommates and create a set plan on what to do if someone tests positive. MSU will continue to provide COVID-19 guidance on the "Together We Will" website.

