Beginning March 6, masks will no longer be required in some indoor places on MSU campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Starting March 6, Michigan State University will not require masks or face coverings in most indoor settings.

MSU President Samuel Stanley sent a letter to the campus community with the announcement.

“Moving forward, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust our directives as needed,” Stanley wrote. “Thank you, all, for doing your part to keep the Spartan community safe.”

Masks will still be required in classrooms, academic labs, research spaces, CATA buses and healthcare facilities.

Stanley said masks are still recommended for those who are unvaccinated, have COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed to the virus or are immunocompromised.

“It is important to remember that many in our Spartan community will choose to wear a mask for their protection,” Stanley said. “Some in our community also may ask you to wear a mask when you visit them due to special health concerns.”

MSU athletic events will no longer require vaccination verification for entry also beginning March 6.

Stanley reminded the campus community that all students, faculty and staff are still required to be vaccinated and boosted unless an exemption has been approved by the university.

