Michigan State University offering free counseling sessions for students and staff

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In the midst of these tough times for Michigan State University, there are a variety of resources for students, staff and parents coping with this tragedy.

Sadness, numb, anger, sad, these are just some of the words MSU staff psychologist Olivia Scott used to describe the feelings she's heard from staff and students following the tragic shooting on Monday night .

Which is why the university is offering a variety of free crisis counseling sessions for everyone affected by the violence.

"We certainly have all of our counseling and psychiatric services and support foods available on campus. And now, we have so many practitioners from across the regions that have volunteered their services to be here," Sue Webster, MSU director of student relations, said.

Counseling sessions were being held Wednesday in Hannah Community Center from 12:30-5:30 p.m., the Olin Health Center until 4:30 p.m. and the Mobile VA Vet Center will provide drop-in counseling for veteran students, staff and faculty.

Student listening spaces were also available on campus from noon to 6 p.m. in Akers and Brody halls.

"I think sometimes there can be a temptation to just withdrawal, so when people are feeling up to it, I encourage them to sort of reach out and connect in small ways," said Scott.

Resources are available for students after hours, including the university's 24-hours crisis hotline that can be reached at (517) 355-8270

"This is just the beginning of a very long process," Webster said, but MSU community members plan to band together every step of the way.

These resources are changing day-to-day, but counseling locations and times will be updated on the university's counseling and psychiatric services website.

