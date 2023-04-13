Michigan State students hold walkout to protest gun violence, demand action

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University students gathered in silence at Berkey Hall Wednesday afternoon to rally against gun violence and honor the victims of the mass shooting that occurred two months ago.

After signs were handed out, the walk started and the names of the three victims shot and killed on campus Feb. 13 were spoken, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner and Brian Fraser.

Russell Shellberg/FOX 47 News Michigan State University students participated in a walkout to protest gun violence on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

As the group marched through campus, they continued to shout names not only for those affected at MSU, but for all that have been recently affected by gun violence.

Once the group reached the Spartan Statue, they sat on the steps to chanting a series of phrases demanding an end to gun violence.

"No more silence, end gun violence," students yelled.

Russell Shellberg/FOX 47 News Michigan State University students participated in a walkout to protest gun violence on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

There I asked students why they made the march.

"People out there are valuing an object over our lives." said Rani Asava, a sophomore at Michigan State. "I'm just a student. I shouldn't have to be making a big political statement right now. I should be in class. Arielle, Alexandria and Brian should all be in class. All of those who are scared to come to campus should be in class."

Russell Shellberg/FOX 47 News Michigan State University students participated in a walkout to protest gun violence on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

"You know, even one death impacts a community, let alone 3 to 10 to 17," said MSU junior Maya Manuel. "It hit home because it's not just me here in this community. It's my family, my brother, my cousins, my whole family really in Lansing. So it hit close to home because it could've happened anywhere in this community."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

