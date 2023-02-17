Law enforcement provides update on MSU mass shooting investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. — “This investigation that is ongoing is again just so massively complex,” MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman.

Authorities made it clear during a press conference on Thursday that they’re still in the beginning stages of the investigation into the mass shooting at MSU earlier this week .

“Different parts of that investigation are being handled by numerous agencies in a very unified and coordinated effort,” Rozman said.

While so many questions are still unanswered, we now have a better idea of what happened moments before the suspect, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, took his own life at a location nearly four miles off campus.

“Two LPD [Lansing Police Department] officers made contact with the shooter. They exited the vehicle, told him to show his hands and, when they were 20 feet from him, he produced a weapon and killed himself,” said Lt. Renee Gonzalez with Michigan State Police.

Officers say they found two legal guns on McRae, firearm magazines, a lot of ammunition and the notes.

“That was the note that indicated where he was going to visit and also kind of gave an indication to why he or maybe a motive, but nothing we can really confirm that right now,” Gonzaelez said. “Detectives also searched McRae’s home, and they say they found a phone, gun casting and journals.”

McRae’s actions, claimed the lives of three students and sent five to the hospital. On Thursday, Sparrow Hospital confirmed that four out of five of those students are still in critical condition, but one is now stable.

“I am pleased that we are seeing some signs of improvements in some of our students,” said MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff.

University officials said they’re focusing on moving forward and that starts with the two locations on campus where the shootings happened.

“The two buildings - Berkey, remains closed for the rest of the semester,” Woodruff said. “The second building, the Union, is still being evaluated and a decision on that location will be made later.”

