Former MSU police captain pleads guilty to drunk driving

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Valerie O’Brien, a former captain with the Michigan State University Police Department, has pleaded guilty to drunk driving and carrying a concealed pistol while under the influence, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said.

O’Brien pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to one count of operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, a 180-day misdemeanor, and one count of carrying a concealed pistol under the influence with a BAC of 0.10 or more, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Ingham County 55th District Court Judge Richard L. Hillman, sentenced O’Brien to one year of probation and ordered her to pay a $700 fine and $1,295 in fees and costs.

O’Brien was arrested in February after failing a field sobriety test and refusing a preliminary breath test. She had pulled onto the shoulder of Interstate 96 and the Michigan State Police inquired if she needed assistance. State police reported that O'Brien had a blood test of 0.251.

O’Brien’s police-issued pistol was in the back seat of her car at the time of the arrest.

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon petitioned for a Special Prosecuting Attorney after the arrest and the Michigan Department of Attorney General retained prosecution of this case.

“Those who vow to protect and serve must ensure they’re upholding that oath through their own conduct,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

