MASON, Mich — Catherine Blatnik knows firsthand how much special education teachers matter. Her son, Dominic, has been in special education since he was 3 years old.

WATCH BELOW: Special education teacher shortage felt across mid-Michigan

Special education teacher shortage felt across mid-Michigan

"Main diagnosis are autism and epilepsy," Blatnik said.

Having relied on special education teachers his whole life, Dominic's experience has given his mother a close-up view of the demand for these educators.

"I'd like to say it takes a special kind of person to be a special education teacher because not everyone can do that, it can be challenging," Blatnik said.

Crystal Cutler, the assistant superintendent of student support services at the Ingham Intermediate School District, says today's staffing landscape looks very different from when she started 30 years ago.

"In the mid two thousands there were about 4,800 graduates with teaching certificates, there's about 2,000 now. So that's a huge difference," Cutler said.

Cutler says several factors have contributed to the shortage in special education, but one stands out more than others.

"There are some disparities in regard to pay," Cutler said.

To help combat the shortage, Cutler says the Michigan Department of Education has created new flexibilities.

"Talent Together is a fairly new organization that is really focusing on getting students and adults in education, faster, through alternate routes. So, you're not going to a four-year higher ed," Cutler said.

For Blatnik, whose son is still in school, special education teachers remain essential.

"I can't say enough about special education. He would not be where he is," Blatnik said.

Local advocates say the need extends beyond teachers — there is also a need for updates to facilities. Neighbors can vote on the Ingham ISD Special Education Bond Proposal next week. More information is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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