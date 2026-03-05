Ingham County special education bond heads to voters

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — Voters in Ingham County will decide on a nearly $100 million special education bond in just two months. The measure would affect 12 school districts and fund updates to one existing facility and the construction of a brand-new building.

I spoke with district officials at the Beekman Center, one of the special education facilities at the center of the proposal.

The Beekman Center holds a notable place in history.

"In 1968, this became the first school in the greater Lansing area, the first school in the state of Michigan, and the first school in the United States built for students in center-based programs," Jason Mellema said.

Mellema, the superintendent of Ingham Intermediate Schools, said the building has remained largely unchanged in nearly six decades — aside from a new roof — and that its age creates real challenges for the students who learn there.

"This was a building that was created before many of the laws we know today. The Americans with Disabilities Act or the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act," Mellema said.

He said the age of the structure and the materials used in its original construction make rebuilding more practical than renovating.

"Some of the construction materials that were used back then wouldn't be allowed today. So, when people say why do you need to rebuild the Beekman Center, it is because it would be cheaper to build new than to renovate," Mellema said.

According to district officials, the bond would raise the tax rate by just over half a mill. For a home at the county's median value of $153,000, that works out to about $42 a year.

Mellema said spreading the cost across all 12 traditional school districts makes the bond more manageable for taxpayers.

"All of those twelve traditional school districts would contribute towards this bond, which makes it much more affordable than any one district," Mellema said.

He said the goal is to ensure students with the greatest needs have a safe and accessible place to learn.

"These are about the facilities that serve our students with the highest levels of challenges," Mellema said.

You can find more on the bond here.

