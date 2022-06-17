Risen Breakfast and Bakery in Mason is finally open, at least partly

MASON, Mich. — The building at 402 south Jefferson St. in Mason caught fire on Father's Day 2015. Seven years later, the newly-renovated space is now home to Risen Breakfast and Bakery, which opened just last month.

In the last year, owners Dan Kostecke and his wife Rachel have made a lot of progress.

"When you were last here, we didn't even have a floor in place. We just had the regular boards," Kostecke said. "So, we got the flooring in. We got all new plumbing, electrical. We had some artwork done, our Michigan wall—which has become quite well-known—and then our murals and all the new equipment, the hoods, the new prep area, basement, a lot."

Last summer, Kostecke said his goal was to be open by last fall.

"The state of Michigan took a very, very long time to review and approve our application," Kostecke said. "We have to go through what is called the plan review process, any time you're starting a new restaurant, especially from the state in which we were starting, which was a white box. Nothing was here."

Kostecke said they applied in July and their application wasn't approved until December.

"We weren't able to really swing the first hammer and start development until mid-December," Kostecke said.

Though they're open now, this is only phase one of the project.

"Phase one is just being open for retail and bakery items that we have to bake off-site right now, because our current license with the health department," Kostecke said. "But, once we get everything fully inspected and our hood is all installed, we'll be opening up for phase two, which is breakfast and bakery, and it will be open every day."

For now, they are open Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but Kostecke hopes they'll be cooking on-site as early as late summer.

"You'll be able to watch your food being cooked in front of you," Kostecke said.

Once they're completely open, Kostecke said they'll be able to serve about 70 people.

