Risen Breakfast and Bakery coming to downtown Mason this fall

MASON, Mich. — The building 402 S. Jefferson St. in downtown Mason has been vacant since the building caught fire on Father’s Day in 2015.

Come fall it will be home to Risen Breakfast and Bakery.

“It’s going to be a farm-to-table breakfast restaurant as well as a fresh, daily made baked goods bakery. So, we’re really excited,” said co-owner Dan Kostecke.

Lauren Shields 2021

He and his wife, Rachel, are opening the restaurant together. They are also the owners of Guiding Light Garlic Farm, well-known for its pesto and garlic, and the LFA Farmers Market in Mason.

The produce used in the restaurant will come directly from the Kosteckes' farm, as well as the other local farms they work with for their farmers market.

Dan Kostecke said the menu will be “very seasonal,” and will have items that will have some “extra garlic in them.”

The couple is also working to obtain their liquor license so that they will be able to serve mimosas, bloody Marys and other cocktails.

The floor plan will be open concept so that guests can watch their breakfast being made. Kostecke said they anticipate being able to seat 50 people inside and another 10 outside.

Lauren Shields 2021

“The basement’s also going to have an incubator kitchen for local food entrepreneurs to take their business to the next level and get licensed to sell retail,” Kostecke said.

Lauren Shields 2021

The building, which was down to nothing but just walls after the fire, cost $1 million to remodel and renovate.

Teresa Wren, owner of 402 S. Jefferson and Kean’s Store Company next door, said it was paid for with a combination of insurance money, a loan from Dart Bank and grant money from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The top 1,900-square-feet of the building consists of two occupied apartments.

“I literally put a ‘for lease’ sign in the window of 402 – we call it Building 402 – and the next day a gentleman walked in, which was Dan, and he just kind of pitched his idea right in front of me and I tried to act normal, but I was very excited,” Wren said.

Lauren Shields 2021

Wren said she may adjust her store hours to open earlier to accommodate those waiting for a table next door.

“I believe there will be people waiting out the door,” Wren said. “So people can come in and shop, or at least get out of the cold or the weather while they’re waiting for their table.”

Kostecke said he, Rachel and their three children are excited to deepen their roots in Mason.

