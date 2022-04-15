Mason's new chief of police won't be full-time until October

MASON, Mich. — Early last week, the city of Mason tapped Captain Mark Wriggelsworth of the Eaton County Sheriff's Department to be its next chief of police, after Don Hanson retired March 31.

According to Mason City Manager Deb Stuart, however, Wriggelsworth won't be full-time until October.

In what Stuart called a, "unique situation for the City of Mason," the city has a part-time chief of police, at least for now.

Stuart said Wriggelsworth is in Mason three days a week—Tuesday through Thursday—eight hours per day. He'll spend the rest of his time as a captain at the Eaton County Sheriff's Department.

This arrangement, however, is only temporary. Stuart said Mason Police Department's sergeants have agreed to step up and take on more administrative work until Wriggelsworth is full-time in October.

She said at the end of the day, the city is willing to wait for the right person to fill the position, and for them, that candidate was Wriggelsworth.

