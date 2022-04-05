Mason taps Mark Wriggelsworth as next chief of police

MASON, Mich. — The Mason City Council voted unanimously to confirm Captain Mark Wriggelsworth of the Eaton County Sheriff's Department as Mason's next chief of police at Monday's council meeting.

"We met with a variety of staff members—so sergeants, officers, admin staff in the police department, as well as our leadership team—to develop the original position description that we advertised, and there were some very specific things that came out of all those groups that we wanted to make sure we targeted, including trustworthiness, experience, a mentor focus, good communicator, citizen-and-victim-focused and someone that would push the department forward," Mason City Manager Deb Stuart said.

Stuart said there were 11 applicants, five of which she thought could "walk in the door and do the job."

From there, she narrowed it down to two candidates that then met with the leadership team, the sergeants and the police department.

"And all of those various groups determined that Mark was the recommended candidate and the best fit for our organization and what we need right now," Stuart said. "And there were many reasons for that. It had to do with his on being committed to serving the public, but also really having that approach of leadership that focuses on connecting employees and mentoring them to be better."

Former chief Don Hanson retired last Thursday after 28 years of service.

