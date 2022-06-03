Mason Public Schools selects next superintendent

MASON, Mich. — Mason Public Schools has selected its next superintendent.

Wednesday night, the Mason Board of Education conducted its final round of interviews with the remaining three candidates to replace Superintendent Ron Drzewicki, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

The board voted to hire Gary Kinzer, the assistant superintendent of human resources at Novi Community Schools.

Novi Community Schools Dr. Gary Kinzer, Mason Public Schools' next superintendent

"We're at a time in education where student wellness is, I think, the greatest challenge that it's ever been," Kinzer said in his second interview, "and when you look at what we've experienced in the last few years—certainly COVID, certainly intense pressure that our students feel to achieve, certainly threats to their physical safety and well-being—all those things make being a student very difficult."

Kinzer also worked for Okemos Public Schools for 24 years as a high school English teacher, middle school assistant principal and elementary school principal.

Kinzer's wife, Marcy, also worked for Mason Public Schools for more than 14 years, according to school board President Kurt Creamer,

Creamer said the district will now enter contract negotiations to determine Kinzer's start date and terms of employment.

