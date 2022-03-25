Superintendent search begins for Mason Public Schools

MASON, Mich. — Mason Schools Superintendent Ron Drzewicki will retire after eight years, effective Sept. 1, but his replacement is expected to assume the position by July 15.

Life Touch / Mason Public Schools Mason Superintendent Ron Drzewicki

"Without a doubt, the highlight of my career has been here in Mason working alongside the best in the business. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Mason Public Schools for the past eight years," Drzewicki wrote in a statement. "I am confident that Mason will continue to provide academic excellence, in a caring environment, for years to come.”

Mason Public Schools have already started the search for his replacement.

I contacted Drzewicki and every Mason school board member, but none were immediately available for an interview.

"From what I saw, I've been going to a lot of board meetings over the past year. The board did seem to work well with him and he did seem responsive to what was going on from their needs and community needs," said Kelly Hannon, parent and president of the Equity Taskforce of Mason. "So, while I don't know what it would like like if Ron stayed going forward, I am definitely interested in someone who does what he seems to have started on."

Hannon, whose son is going into the fourth grade at Steele Elementary, said ideally, she'd like to see someone with experience in equity, diversity and inclusion programs.

"What they've done in the past can really speak to what they bring to this," Hannon said. "Someone who has had experience leading DEI programs, being excited about that, promoting that, raising up people who want to do that I think is all something we can look to in a new superintendent."

The Board of Education is soliciting community and staff input on the qualities, experiences and skills needed in the new superintendent. The board is being assisted in its search by the Michigan Association of School Boards.

There's a survey parents can participate in, which can be found here.

There will also be a community meeting Thursday April 7 at 6 p.m. in the Mason High School auditorium. Community members and parents are encouraged to join.

