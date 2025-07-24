Will neighbors help neighbors pay their increased water bills in Jackson?

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson City Council is establishing a fund to help neighbors struggling to pay their water bills.

"It signals to the community that City Council takes, you know, water rates and the ability to pay very seriously," says City Manager Jonathan Greene.

With water rates going up in Jackson, the City is ready to set up a way for neighbors to help neighbors, and it's all connected to the City's income tax. Here's how it'll work.

The City of Jackson plans to set up another option for neighbors to help neighbors with their water bills.

But Jackson neighbor James Thompson wishes the City would take a different approach.

"Why can't they just work on fixing the prices instead of raising them up?"

Back in the Spring, the City Council approved increasing water bills by an average of $10 per month for the typical customer. That increase took effect on bills starting this month.

Greene talked with me about the price increases and also about how the City is trying to help.

"We're trying to balance our need to continue to make improvements-slash-reinvestments into our system while also recognizing that, you know, rate payers can struggle from time to time."

Greene sees the new Water Relief Fund as a way for neighbors to help neighbors.

Jackson neighbors will be able to check a box on their city income tax form to donate their tax refund to a pot of money that will help people pay their water bills.

Neighbors could also contribute even more, says Greene.

"This might be something where a Good Samaritan would want to contribute additional money to."

The option to donate to the Water Relief Fund will appear alongside the already existing option to donate to the City's Parks and Recreation, which Greene says raises a few thousand dollars annually. Greene says the rules for getting support and who will distribute the water relief money still need to be worked out.

"Is this the panacea that will fix everything? No. But it is our start," says Greene.

Thompson says he regularly hears from friends about the challenge of making ends meet.

"Rent's gone up, mortgages are up, I mean, cost of living is all up, and then now they want to add the water bill....You're leaving a person to decide, 'do I need to pay the water bill, or put groceries on the table.'"

But now, neighbors like Thompson's friends might be able to get a little extra help, to make sure their water bill is paid.

