'Absurd': Jackson residents face water rate increase of $33 per quarter

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson residents will soon see an increase in their water bills after city council approved a rate hike that will cost users an average of $33 more per quarter.



The increase will help fund necessary upgrades to the city's water system.

Some residents are concerned about the financial impact of the sudden rate increase.

Community resources are available to help eligible households with water bills.

Learn more about those resources here.

"To go from nothing to the highest rate is absurd," says Amber Long, a Jackson resident. For many in Jackson, turning on the faucet may soon sound more like dollar signs as they prepare for higher water bills.

WATCH: Jackson water rates rising to fund system upgrades

Jackson residents face water rate increase of $33 per quarter

"If they absolutely have to increase water rates, I would think they'd start slow, approve the lowest amount, and then maybe in a couple years increase it some more," Long says.

The city council's decision on Tuesday will impact household budgets across the community. City leaders noted that Jackson residents currently pay less than the state average for water services. "I already work two jobs as it is to make ends meet and have a little bit of savings. It's going to cut into that very quickly," says Long.

CATCH UP: Jackson City Council hikes water rates

Jackson City Council hikes water rates

I wanted to see if there were any programs in the community that could help neighbors struggling with the rising cost of utilities, like water. Laura Reaume, Director of Community Programs at Community Action Agency, explained they have a grant that allows them to help residents with water bills. "The household has to be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. They have to have a metered bill, and then we can pay up to $3,000 for the duration of our fiscal year," Reaume explains.

Reach their utility line: 1-800-491-0004 or 517-784-4800 extension 1222

Over the last 12 months, the Community Action Agency has helped 269 households in Jackson County, providing over $88,000 in assistance. They also assist those in Hillsdale and Lenawee counties. "For some people it's a one-time assist, for some they may come back. We can help as little or as much as they need," Reaume says. These resources aim to make the rising cost of water feel less like a flood for Jackson residents.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

