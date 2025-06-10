Watch Now
Jackson City Council set to raise water rates

Average increases of up to $33 per quarter on the table
Darius Udrys
JACKSON, Mich — Jackson City Council is set to vote Tuesday evening on water rate increases that could cost users up to $33 more per quarter.

The draft City Council resolution says the City "conducted a comprehensive rate study and analysis of projected operating costs, capital improvements, debt obligations, and reserve requirements for the water and wastewater utility systems; and...presented three rate structure options for the upcoming fiscal years 2025/26 and 2026/27."

Of three rate increase options, City Manager Jonathan Greene is recommending the maximum increase to help fund a planned $46 million water system upgrade.

The plan, presented in April, is to replace 2,000 lead service lines, 11,600 linear feet of cast iron water mains, re-coat the East Side water tank, and make various improvements to the Water Treatment Plant.

