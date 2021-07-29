Whitmer proposes $100 million investment to expand affordable housing in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer was at Andy’s Place Apartments in Jackson Wednesday afternoon to discuss a “historic investment” in affordable housing.

Whitmer wants the state to invest $100 million to expand affordable housing across Michigan. The governor believes this will “help close equity gaps” and “support development of communities and build sustainable high-quality lives.”

“With this investment, we can help 6,000 Michiganders find a place to call home," Whitmer said. "We can put a lot of people to work building these 2,000 units and 1,600 jobs in the process as 2,000 families that can cook meals together and put their heads down at night knowing that they have security and that they will be safe in a place to live. They can do homework I know that they're going to attend the same school the next day and there's so much that comes with that stability."

The goal of the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund is to help people at a variety of levels find stable housing.

Whitmer says this can be used for a variety of housing-related activities similar to Andy’s Place.

“It can help us with homeownership by helping people with down payments or security deposits or foreclosures,” Whitmer said. “It can help people who are facing homelessness or those with disabilities people who are living in distressed areas. It gives us the chance to offer assistance to nonprofit or for-profit developers and municipalities, land banks, community development financial institutions, and of course it will help us rehabilitate and build new affordable units.”

The proposal is headed to the legislature where Whitmer believes it will receive bipartisan support.

