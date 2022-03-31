Watch
UPDATE: Michigan State Police identify person shot and killed by Columbia Township Police

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022
Posted at 7:03 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 19:03:07-04

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man shot and killed by a Columbia Township police officer is 36-year-old Erik Nielsen from Brooklyn.

Michigan State Police say the incident started with a Columbia Township police officer dispatched to a medical investigation just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive near Lake Columbia.

The officer was not injured and has been placed on leave.

State police say the events leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

