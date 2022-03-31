Watch
One dead in Columbia Township officer-involved shooting; officer placed on leave

Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 09:59:15-04

JACKSON, Mich. — A 36-year-old is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Jackson County.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened around 2:09 a.m. in the Lake Columbia area of Columbia Township. The 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting has six years of service, according to police. The officer was not injured and has been placed on leave per Columbia Township Police Department policy.

Detectives from the First District Special Investigation Section and the state police Forensic Laboratory are investigating.

