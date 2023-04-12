The search is on, Rives Twp. accepting applicants for clerk, FOIA coordinator

JACKSON, Mich. — Rives Township held a special meeting Tuesday to determine how to move forward in selecting the township's next clerk and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) coordinator.

Township Clerk Judi McCord resigned last week effective April 30.

Rather than appoint Deputy Clerk Jan Hayward to fill the position, at the meeting, the Board voted to accept applications for McCord's replacement and reconvene next week to review them.

"I sincerely hope that Jan Hayward applies for it, because I do think she's great for the job," township resident and publisher of local newsletter "Days of Our Rives," Jobeth Carlton said. "I just don't think it's fair to automatically give it to somebody because they do that every single time there's a position open."

During the meeting, Township Supervisor Jerry Adams told the crowd if the township does not find McCord's replacement quickly enough, the township could be forced to shut down. Adams denied my request for interview.

"It's going to be a mess for a while, but we have to start taking steps toward rebuilding that trust," Carlton said.

Tom Kanalas, who has lived in Rives Township for more than three decades, can't understand why the township doesn't just appoint Hayward as the interim clerk during the search for McCord's permanent replacement, which could very well end up being Hayward.

"They're trying to find a qualified candidate. That much is admirable. But the 90-day interim period, or whatever that is going to be before they find one, might be a little uneasy for people," Kanalas said. "There's a chance that 90 days we won't have any services. I use the dump, I have to pay for that. There's people that get paychecks and things, and 90 days without a paycheck would be kind of tough for people, I think, that live paycheck-to-paycheck."

Township FOIA Coordinator Debbie Miller also recently resign. Both McCord and Miller denied requests for interview. Both township trustees and Treasurer Janina Teske, who will soon be audited in her capacity as treasurer, also denied requests to be interviewed.

Resumes and cover letters for both positions are due to the township by Monday, April 17, at 4 p.m. The special meeting to review those applicants will be the following Tuesday at 4 p.m.

