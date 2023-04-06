Rives Twp. clerk will maintain her position until April 30, township stays open

JACKSON, Mich. — Rives Township Clerk Judi McCord told FOX 47 News Wednesday night that, although she verbally resigned at Tuesday's meeting effective immediately, she will maintain her role as township clerk until April 30.

McCord said this is because her written resignation, submitted to the township prior to the special meeting, listed April 30 as her last day.

This means the township will remain open while it searches for McCord's replacement.

