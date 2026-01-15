Teen shot and killed in Jackson home, police investigating

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Jackson home, according to police who say the incident remains under investigation.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Jackson home

Nearby neighbor didn't hear the shooting despite being awake at the time

Area is typically quiet with no previous safety issues

I spoke with Lamar Estelle, who was house-sitting for his brother nearby when the shooting occurred. Despite being awake around 1 a.m., Estelle said he didn't hear anything unusual.

"I didn't hear anything. Lights, nothing. I was up about one-o'clock because I couldn't sleep, but I didn't hear anything," Estelle said.

"I didn't know it happened until seven-o'clock this morning."

Teen shot, killed in Jackson home as police investigate

Estelle described his shock upon learning about the tragedy.

"It was shocking. I mean, it's very sad to hear such an event like that, especially for our youth," Estelle said.

"I mean, their whole life is ahead of them."

The neighborhood has typically been peaceful, according to Estelle.

"No, it's always been quiet. You know, grandkids will be down here. The kids, you know, they walk around and hangout here. We don't have any issues," Estelle said.

Jackson police continue to investigate the shooting death.

See whole story on the incident here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.