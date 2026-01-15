16-year-old Jackson resident dies after shooting on Harris Street, according to police

JACKSON, Mich — A 16-year-old Jackson resident died early Wednesday morning after being shot in the face at a home on Harris Street, according to Jackson Police.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Harris Street at approximately 1 a.m. on January 15th for a reported shooting.

They found the teenage victim inside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his face.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police identified him as Isaiah Ramos-Bostwick.

Officials say that two juvenile suspects took off from the scene on foot heading north.

A K9 unit from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office tracked the suspects to the 1300 block of Leroy Street, where officers established a perimeter around a residence.

Both suspects were called out and arrested without incident.

A 13-year-old suspect was lodged at Jackson County Youth Center and will be petitioned for open murder.

The other suspect, age 15, was released into the custody of a parent.

The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating the incident and will update the public as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Michael Galbreath at (517) 768-8769 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

