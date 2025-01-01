I'm Matt Prysiazny, and I'm your Jackson neighborhood reporter. As someone who truly cares for Jackson, I'm so excited to be sharing our story with the rest of mid-Michigan.

Being born and raised in Jackson, I graduated from Lumen Christi High School and stayed in Jackson to attend Jackson College for two years. I then continued my education at Central Michigan University where I majored in Marketing and minored in Advertising. After graduating college, however, it was time to come home to Jackson.

The first few years of my career had me having small roles in different places in the county. My big break came when I was hired to work at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. It was there that I was able to grow my network and really get involved with making our community better.

Now, I'm excited to have expanded my skill set into journalism. This role means the world to me because it’s not just a job – it's a chance to give back to the community that raised me. Jackson has always been home, and now I have the opportunity to shine a light on the people, places, and stories that make it so special.

I’m excited to connect with our neighborhoods, cover the issues that matter most, and celebrate the moments – big and small – that shape our community. Whether it’s a local business opening its doors, a neighbor lending a helping hand, or a student achieving something incredible, I believe every story has the power to inspire and bring us closer together.

But that’s enough of my story... Let's talk about yours! Send me an email and let’s connect!