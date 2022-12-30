Several proposals have come in for sculpture to be installed at Jackson roundabout

JACKSON, Mich. — A tower, beyond the mountain tops, a community of shapes, a Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard arch. These are the choices for what sculpture should be placed at the roundabout on South MLK Drive and East Morrell Street.

Now, residents can help decide which sculpture should be put in there.

Residents will have the chance at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. to get an up close look at the art works and give feedback in person.

The city requested artwork submissions back in September for that specific roundabout to be reflective of the south side neighborhood and King's legacy.

The sculpture selection will be picked by a committee made up of 1st ward City Council member Arlene Robinson and some members of the Public Arts Commission, Racial Equity Commission and the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority.

The roundabout was completed in 2020 and is a “gateway” to Jackson’s south side neighborhood and the MLK Corridor.

You can email feedback on the sculptures to recreation@cityofjackson.org

The committee will review feedback after the Wednesday event and will make a decision later this winter. Plans call for the whichever sculpture chosen to be installed later in 2023.

