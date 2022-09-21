Another sculpture coming to a Jackson roundabout, officials looking for submissions

JACKSON, Mich. — Are you an artist? The Jackson Public Arts Commission is turning to you to see what type of sculpture should be put at the South MLK Drive and East Morrell Street roundabout.

The commission wants a full-size sculpture that they say represents the vibrant future and vitality of the city of Jackson and the south side as well as Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy.

Other roundabout sculptures are at Fourth Street and Kibby Road as well as one on Cooper Street near downtown Jackson.

If you are interested, you will have to submit a letter of interest, images of your work, a resume, at least two recommendations from past administrators or collects and an overview of the method and medium that would be used for the project.

The first submission deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. The goal is to have the new art work installed spring 2023.

