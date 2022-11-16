Watch Now
Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties will be closed a third day in a row due to cyber attack

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE- In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
JACKSON, Mich. — The ransomware attack that has crippled their shared critical operating systems for schools in both Jackson and Hillsdale counties will keep them closed at least one more day.

According to Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley, they have made “tremendous” progress on their restorations efforts since their last update, but they still have work to do ensure every system is safe and secure before bringing them back online.

“We have top cybersecurity experts on site who are continuing to work around the clock to resolve this situation,” Oxley said. “The security of our learning environment is a top priority and any attempt to rush this process could put our networks at additional risks.”

Students and school staff should continue to refrain from using any school devices until the network is secure.

The issue started Sunday night. The schools affected alerted families that night to the cancellation that systems such as heating, telephones and classroom technology had all been affected by the outage.

By Monday afternoon, it was determined the outage was due to technology staff detecting “suspicious activity” from a ransomware incident. Staff proactively took the system offline to “contain the incident.”

External cybersecurity advisors have been assisting them with the restoration of their system. They have also contacted law enforcement.

