Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties closed Monday due to systems outage

JACKSON, Mich. — Schools in both Jackson and Hillsdale counties have been closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to an outage of their shared critical operating systems.

The schools affected alerted families Sunday night to the cancellation saying that their systems like heating, telephones and classroom technology had all been affected by the outage.

Jackson County Intermediate School District staff are working to investigate the outage and restore the systems.

"Because this will take some time, superintendents from both Jackson and Hillsdale counties have determined the best course of action is to close schools for tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022," the district posted on social media.

Some of the school districts affected are Jackson Public Schools, Hillsdale County Intermediate School District and Litchfield Community Schools.

