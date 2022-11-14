Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties closed Monday due to systems outage

Router Internet
Charles Krupa/AP
FILE- In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Router Internet
Posted at 10:03 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 10:03:33-05

JACKSON, Mich. — Schools in both Jackson and Hillsdale counties have been closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to an outage of their shared critical operating systems.

The schools affected alerted families Sunday night to the cancellation saying that their systems like heating, telephones and classroom technology had all been affected by the outage.

Jackson County Intermediate School District staff are working to investigate the outage and restore the systems.

"Because this will take some time, superintendents from both Jackson and Hillsdale counties have determined the best course of action is to close schools for tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022," the district posted on social media.

Some of the school districts affected are Jackson Public Schools, Hillsdale County Intermediate School District and Litchfield Community Schools.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter