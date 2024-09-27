Resignations...and Unanswered Questions at JATA

After two years on the board of Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA), Stephen Castle has resigned.

Castle says he felt "in the dark" and, consequently, unable to fulfill his obligations as a board member.

Castle also cites lack of communication and board inaction as problems.

Video shows Castle reflecting on his resignation, Thursday's JATA Board Meeting...and an attempt to get a comment from JATA CEO Michael Brown in person after the meeting.

BONUS VIDEO: Board Member Barry Malek challenges board colleague Jessica Embury's statement of confidence in CEO Michael Brown.

A JATA board member has resigned and is now sharing his concerns about what he sees as lack of communication and board inaction.

I think there was just things that I felt uncomfortable about.



— Stephen Castle, Former Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) Board Member

Now former JATA Board Member Stephen Castle reflecting on his recent resignation:

"Things that I think need to be kind of looked into and dug into as a whole, and didn't feel like there was much opportunity to ask those questions."

One of those areas of concern: the outcome of an internal investigation of JATA management after employee complaints of mistreatment, questionable practices, and retaliation.

"Even after some of the legal things were wrapped up, hoped that there'd be some traction — kind of identifying things so that we could move forward….it seems like there wasn't a desire to take some of those things seriously," says Castle.

JATA Attorney Andrew Brege provided me with a summary of that investigation — conducted by an outside firm, and attorneys from JATA's general counsel.

It says investigators did find some sustained allegations — including the misuse of JATA property by CEO Michael Brown and Facilities Manager Brent Sanders, and multiple cases of possible retaliation.

Other allegations, including complaints by various employees of a "hostile work environment" and racial discrimination, were deemed "unsustained and/or unsubstantiated".

Castle says the investigation "brought some clarity, but added some other questions…there was definitely no clarity or what felt like a plan of helping to move forward, and I didn't see any of that forthcoming."

After repeated requests for Brown to comment on the investigation were denied, I approached him after Thursday's board meeting for comment on Castle's resignation.

Our conversation:

"Mr. Brown, can I ask you a question? What do you — do you have a comment on Steve Castle's resignation and the concerns he outlined in his letter?"

"No, I don't. Thank you."

We also learned Thursday that Government and Community Relations Manager Pat O'Dowd has also resigned.

